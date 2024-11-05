Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

