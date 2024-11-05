Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 538,688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 106,310 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 84,544 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 60,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 108,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EWA stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

