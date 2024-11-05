Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $236.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

