Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

