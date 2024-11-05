Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,315.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,368.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $874.95 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.