Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,727 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $59,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

