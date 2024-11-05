Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,574 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 28,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ TUR opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

