Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,593,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

