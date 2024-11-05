Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 41,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

