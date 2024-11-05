Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $98,000 Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 13.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amplitude by 14.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Trading Up 0.3 %

Amplitude stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,802. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

