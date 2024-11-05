CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 25611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
