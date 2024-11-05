Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $83.33 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

