Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Down 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $389.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 183.95%.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
