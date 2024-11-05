Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $485.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.33 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

