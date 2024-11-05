Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 257 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 617.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

