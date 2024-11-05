Centuri (CTRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centuri Trading Down 0.3 %

Centuri stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centuri from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

