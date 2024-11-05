Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of CENX traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.47. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

