CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

CeriBell Stock Performance

About CeriBell

CeriBell stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.71.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

