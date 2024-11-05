Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 349 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $82.30 and a one year high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

