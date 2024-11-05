Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFEB opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

