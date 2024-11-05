Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 114,884 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $207.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $152.53 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.47 and a 200-day moving average of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

