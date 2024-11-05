Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.05%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

