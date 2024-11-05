Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.870 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.87 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.95. The company had a trading volume of 200,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $149.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $1,176,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,384.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

