Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.870 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.87 EPS.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.02. 202,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,418. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,493.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

