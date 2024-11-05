Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Cirrus Logic updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRUS traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. The stock had a trading volume of 837,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,438. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

