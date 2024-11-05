Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 635,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

