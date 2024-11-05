Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Director John P. Painter II Acquires 290 Shares

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) Director John P. Painter II bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.65 per share, with a total value of $16,428.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 4.2 %

CZFS stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

