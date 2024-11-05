Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Director John P. Painter II Acquires 290 Shares

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) Director John P. Painter II bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.65 per share, with a total value of $16,428.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 4.2 %
CZFS stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.48.
Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.85%.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
