Civic (CVC) Market Cap Hits $119.44 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $119.44 million and $18.30 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,920.27 or 0.99569208 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,628.28 or 0.99153392 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

