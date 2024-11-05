Clarity Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UWM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

