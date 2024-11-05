Clarity Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 96.7% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after buying an additional 356,704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 54.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

