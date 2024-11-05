Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

