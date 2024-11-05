Clarity Capital Partners LLC Invests $423,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $126.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

