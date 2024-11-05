Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,443 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,443 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.