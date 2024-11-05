Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 435 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

