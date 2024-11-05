Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

