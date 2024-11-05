Clarity Financial LLC Has $751,000 Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

