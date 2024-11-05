Clarity Financial LLC Invests $1.65 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

