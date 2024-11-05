Clarity Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,880,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $572.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $494.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $435.37 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

