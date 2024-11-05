Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after buying an additional 1,017,261 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 922,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 890,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

