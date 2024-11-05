Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $202,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,662.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 344.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 51.0% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

