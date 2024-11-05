Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

