Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $109.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

