Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 64.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.35 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

