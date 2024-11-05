Cohen Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $395.57 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $286.79 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

