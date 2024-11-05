Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 1,156,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,479. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

