Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.