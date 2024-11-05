Comparing Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) & Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Biomea Fusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 260.23% -9.79% 652.87% Biomea Fusion N/A -118.90% -93.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kaya and Biomea Fusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomea Fusion 0 2 8 2 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biomea Fusion has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.02%. Given Biomea Fusion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomea Fusion is more favorable than Kaya.

96.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaya and Biomea Fusion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $200,000.00 3.91 $1.61 million $0.02 1.77 Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$117.25 million ($4.01) -2.20

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Biomea Fusion. Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomea Fusion has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaya beats Biomea Fusion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

