Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
