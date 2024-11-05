Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

