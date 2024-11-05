Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 14,479 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQAL opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $49.63.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.