Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $337.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $265.40 and a 52-week high of $343.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.57.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

